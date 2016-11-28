Taylor Swift had a magical Thanksgiving amongst friends, which she documented generously on Instagram for all of us to enjoy. Given Tay-Tay's perennial squad spirit and knack for capturing perfect holiday Instagrams, this is in no way surprising. But Swift did throw us a curve-ball with an impressive display of her musical talents. And we're thirsty for more already.
Swift hung out with BFF and Kinky Boots Broadway star Todrick Hall this weekend. The pair spent time gazing into each other's eyes and doing a seaside mannequin challenge with some friends. They also took a stab at a Disney classic — and did it justice, we must add. Hall belted out the Little Mermaid track "Part of Your World" a cappella. Swift let Hall have the spotlight when it came to the vocals, but the pop-star took the opportunity to show off her prowess on the piano. Swift is more known for her guitar skills, but she played the piano beautifully.
Advertisement
"Disney fun with @taylorswift on the piano. Throwback to two nights ago," Hall captioned the first of two videos he posted. Taylor, we have your next collaboration lined up for you: a joint-album of piano renditions called Taylor & Todrick Do Disney.
Advertisement