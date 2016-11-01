Taylor Swift Celebrated Ryan Reynolds This Halloween

Never mind that Ryan Reynolds' I'm-slowly-dying-inside expression ruined a perfectly adorable couples' photo at Taylor Swifts house on Independence Day. He's married to Blake Lively, which makes him part of Swift's squad-in-law. Is it any surprise, then, that Swift gave him a shout-out on Halloween?
The pop star donned a Deadpool costume as she rounded up her pack for a bit of trick-or-treating. You may also spy Martha Hunt as Marcia Brady, Gigi Hadid as a Cub Scout, Lily Donaldson as a "space cadet," Fifth Harmony's Camila Cabello as a granny searching for her lost cat Meredith (ha), beauty pro Emmie Gundler as a black swan, and model Kennedy Raye as a cat. It was also the cat's birthday, and these ladies knew the best way to party.
As it turns out, Reynolds was in on the whole thing. Swift couldn't resist revealing that he loaned her the costume.
"Thanks @vancityreynolds for this costume, you're the BEST Deadpool inside contact ever," the singer wrote.
Okay. We're officially jealous.
