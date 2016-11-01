Story from Pop Culture

Taylor Swift Celebrated Ryan Reynolds This Halloween

Erin Donnelly
Never mind that Ryan Reynolds' I'm-slowly-dying-inside expression ruined a perfectly adorable couples' photo at Taylor Swifts house on Independence Day. He's married to Blake Lively, which makes him part of Swift's squad-in-law. Is it any surprise, then, that Swift gave him a shout-out on Halloween?

The pop star donned a Deadpool costume as she rounded up her pack for a bit of trick-or-treating. You may also spy Martha Hunt as Marcia Brady, Gigi Hadid as a Cub Scout, Lily Donaldson as a "space cadet," Fifth Harmony's Camila Cabello as a granny searching for her lost cat Meredith (ha), beauty pro Emmie Gundler as a black swan, and model Kennedy Raye as a cat. It was also the cat's birthday, and these ladies knew the best way to party.
Advertisement

happy bday Kenny the Kitty, we love u ❤️🌹

A photo posted by Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) on

🎃

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

As it turns out, Reynolds was in on the whole thing. Swift couldn't resist revealing that he loaned her the costume.

"Thanks @vancityreynolds for this costume, you're the BEST Deadpool inside contact ever," the singer wrote.

Thanks @vancityreynolds for this costume, you're the BEST deadpool inside contact ever 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Okay. We're officially jealous.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture