Cooking Thanksgiving dinner for a crowd is exhausting. Just ask Chrissy Teigen: she documented her day preparing a massive traditional turkey dinner on social media. She also admitted that once it was all done, she was too pooped to eat all the delicious food.
"I passed out before dinner last night," she says in a video that she shared on Twitter. "I made everything, put it out, and went to bed."
What's a lady who loves her food supposed to do? If you're Teigen, you take things in an entirely different direction. She decided to whip up a tasty Korean feast. She asked for some help on Twitter, explaining she was doing a Korean BBQ at her house on indoor grills, but wasn't sure how to pull off a shredded cabbage dish.
No, it wasn't kimchi that she was thinking of. Instead, it was muchim, an answer she got from a helpful Twitter follower.
Click through and check out Teigen's BBQ for yourself.
