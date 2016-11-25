How Celebs Celebrated Thanksgiving

Okay, well, they may be jetting home from far-off lands in first class, but they are also doing so on the busiest travel week of the year. Some of them took time off fabulous movie shoots in order to get that cranberry sauce just right. Or they prepped a dish to bring to Martha Stewart's house instead of their aunt's in the suburbs. Still, this is one of those holidays that can bring the rich and famous down to our level — if they're also intent on honoring the whole "thanks" part of the day.