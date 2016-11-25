How Celebs Celebrated Thanksgiving

The supermarkets are disaster zones, the Macy's parade balloons are being inflated, you've gotten 45 calls from your parents about who's bringing what to dinner — yep, Thanksgiving Day is almost here. If you believe their social media posts this week, things aren't that much different for many celebrities.



Okay, well, they may be jetting home from far-off lands in first class, but they are also doing so on the busiest travel week of the year. Some of them are taking time off fabulous movie shoots in order to get that cranberry sauce just right. Or they're prepping a dish to bring to Martha Stewart's house instead of their aunt's in the suburbs. Still, this is one of those holidays that can bring the rich and famous down to our level — if they're also intent on honouring the whole "thanks" part of the day.



So join us all day as we check in to see how Chrissy Teigen is smoking her turkey. Enjoy the juxtaposition of Chelsea Handler reminding us of the importance of booze and Chelsea Clinton teaching her children about gratitude. While this year's Thanksgiving has many people tied up in anxious knots, these celebs' excitement might just be contagious enough to put us in the right frame of mind.

