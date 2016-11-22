There are a two things that Americans will surely give thanks for this holiday season: the birth of Dream Kardashian and the absurdity of the Mannequin Challenge. (Honestly, major kudos to Blac Chyna for combining the two.) For those who don't know what the Mannequin Challenge is, everyone stays frozen (like a mannequin, get it?!) while a very skilled videographer walks around the room to document just how still everyone is staying. It is often accompanied by the song "Black Beatles" by Rae Sremmurd.
And now, it's managed to make its way into the White House starring a handful of Hollywood legends. The video, posted by Tracee Ellis Ross (who claims she convinced everyone to join in), features a lot of familiar faces. Robert De Niro, Rita Wilson, Ellen DeGeneres, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Tom Hanks, Bill Gates, Michael Jordan, Frank Gehry, and even Diana Ross joined in.
But someone needs to tell De Niro that he totally ruined it. He either A. thought he was standing still, or B. really didn't give a shit. I'm leaning toward the latter. The star-packed challenge already has more than 125,000 views after only two hours. Unfortunately, the crew wasn't able to blast "Black Beatles" through the White House's speaker system.
Check out the video below. It's basically the Oscar selfie of 2016. You'll see De Niro blinking and moving away in the first few seconds as the video pans around the room.
Look what I got everyone to do! I'm in the pink dress laughing with Rita! It’s the #MannequinChallenge, Presidential Medal of Freedom Edition at the @WhiteHouse!! Starring #RobertDeNiro, @RitaWilson, @TheEllenShow, @KareemAbdulJabbar_33, @TomHanks, #BillGates, #MichaelJordan, @FrankGehry, my mama #DianaRoss, and more!
De Niro, along with the other famous faces, were honored at the White House on November 22 with Presidential Medals of Freedom from President Barack Obama. The medals are the nation's highest civilian award, and this year they were given to 21 Americans who were deemed the most influential in entertainment, sports, activism, and innovation. Luckily for them, the ability to stand still to record viral videos wasn't one of the qualifications for receiving the award.
