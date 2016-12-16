Every Kardashian-Themed Holiday Gift You Can Give This Season

We all know at least one. That person in our lives who could spout off any random piece of Kardashian trivia. Or who unabashedly defends Kim and her selfies. Or is always tagging you in their Instagrams with a handful of excited emojis.



So for the holidays, we've rounded up 30 gift ideas for the Kardashian lover in your life. We've got keychains, we've got T-shirts, we've got beauty products. And, of course, lashes, Lumees, and lip kits. One thing we can give the Kardashian clan credit for: Just about everything in their empire is pretty affordable.



Happy shopping!