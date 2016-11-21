Flying Through Chicago This Thanksgiving? You Should Know About This Airport Workers' Strike

If you're flying somewhere this Thanksgiving, you've probably already begun to ready yourself for baggage fees, delays, and the general horror of air travel. However, if your trip will be taking you through Chicago, you might need to do a little more to get mentally prepared.
According to the Huffington Post, as of last week, 500 Chicago O'Hare airport workers voted to go on strike. Through the strike, the workers are hoping to get better working conditions, union rights, and a $15-per-hour wage. Those striking include airplane cabin cleaners, baggage handlers, airport janitors, and wheelchair attendants.
The workers are organizing with help from the Service Employees International Union Local 1. The walkouts will "cause some disruption, no doubt," according to SEIU Local 1's president Tom Balanoff, but the airport is not expected to be shut down. So if you're heading to, from, or through the Windy City this week, just be sure to give yourself some extra time. If there are more than the usual inconveniences, you'll at least understand why.
