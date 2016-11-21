When we spotted Keke Palmer's getup on tonight's American Music Awards red carpet, the sense of déjà vu was incredibly strong. The actress, who's presenting at tonight's awards, opted for a slinky, see-through crop top, miniskirt, and chubby pale-pink fur that just felt so familiar. The whole effect is very Rihanna, but Palmer wasn't just channeling general Bad Gal vibes with the look: Remember RiRi's Adam Selman outfit at the CFDA Awards back in 2014? You know, perhaps the most naked dress in the history of naked dresses? Yeah, that one.
Sure, there are a handful of distinctions between the two ensembles. Palmer's is a matching set crafted from chain mail, by designer and jeweler Natalia Fedner. (The L.A.-based designer has dressed the likes of Bey, multiple members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and J.Lo.) By contrast, Rihanna's backless, completely sheer number at fashion's answer to the Oscars two years ago was a gown, not matching separates.
Sure, the accessories differ a bit, with the Scream Queens star in an elaborate choker (also by Fedner) and light pink-framed shades — and Rihanna in a glimmering headscarf that matched her gown. Palmer donned a jacket draped way, way off her shoulders (a very Chanel-apropos jacket, it's worth noting) while Rihanna wore a stole.
But the pairing of something metallic, silvery, and transparent with a plush, light-pink statement accessory had us doing a total double-take. Palmer's look is a whole lot RiRi at the CFDAs, with a healthy dose of Lil' Kim's aesthetic thrown in for good measure.
