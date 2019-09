When we spotted Keke Palmer's getup on tonight's American Music Awards red carpet, the sense of déjà vu was incredibly strong. The actress, who's presenting at tonight's awards, opted for a slinky, see-through crop top, miniskirt, and chubby pale-pink fur that just felt so familiar. The whole effect is very Rihanna, but Palmer wasn't just channeling general Bad Gal vibes with the look: Remember RiRi's Adam Selman outfit at the CFDA Awards back in 2014 ? You know, perhaps the most naked dress in the history of naked dresses ? Yeah, that one.Sure, there are a handful of distinctions between the two ensembles. Palmer's is a matching set crafted from chain mail, by designer and jeweler Natalia Fedner. (The L.A.-based designer has dressed the likes of Bey, multiple members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and J.Lo.) By contrast, Rihanna's backless, completely sheer number at fashion's answer to the Oscars two years ago was a gown, not matching separates.Sure, the accessories differ a bit, with the Scream Queens star in an elaborate choker (also by Fedner) and light pink-framed shades — and Rihanna in a glimmering headscarf that matched her gown. Palmer donned a jacket draped way, way off her shoulders (a very Chanel-apropos jacket, it's worth noting) while Rihanna wore a stole.But the pairing of something metallic, silvery, and transparent with a plush, light-pink statement accessory had us doing a total double-take. Palmer's look is a whole lot RiRi at the CFDAs, with a healthy dose of Lil' Kim's aesthetic thrown in for good measure.