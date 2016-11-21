According to recent reports, Selena Gomez may make an appearance at the 2016 AMAs. The singer is certainly no stranger to the award show: She left most of the AMAs audience in tears with an emotional performance of "The Heart Wants What It Wants" in 2014, and returned in 2015 for a show-stopping rendition of "Same Old Love." However, despite her history with the show, Gomez's AMAs appearance — even as a guest, and not a performer — is a very big deal for the young pop star.
Gomez's potential appearance marks her first major return to the spotlight after months away from the Hollywood scene. In August of 2016, the former Disney darling stated that she was taking some time off in order to manage the health issues brought on by lupus, the chronic inflammatory disease she was diagnosed with last year. She has been off of social media since, and in October, Gomez was rumored to be spending time in a rehab facility in Tennessee. Save for posing with fans at a Texas Roadhouse in Alcoa, TN, the star has been largely MIA.
Should she make her rumored appearance, Gomez may go home with a prize or two: She is nominated for the Artist Of The Year award as well as the Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock category.
The "Kill 'Em With Kindness" singer has clearly had a tough year healthwise, so it's encouraging to see that she may be making progress. Whether Gomez returns to the AMAs in 2016 or decides to pass, the excitement surrounding her return should hopefully show her that she has a lot of support should she decide to come back to the spotlight.
Gomez's potential appearance marks her first major return to the spotlight after months away from the Hollywood scene. In August of 2016, the former Disney darling stated that she was taking some time off in order to manage the health issues brought on by lupus, the chronic inflammatory disease she was diagnosed with last year. She has been off of social media since, and in October, Gomez was rumored to be spending time in a rehab facility in Tennessee. Save for posing with fans at a Texas Roadhouse in Alcoa, TN, the star has been largely MIA.
Should she make her rumored appearance, Gomez may go home with a prize or two: She is nominated for the Artist Of The Year award as well as the Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock category.
The "Kill 'Em With Kindness" singer has clearly had a tough year healthwise, so it's encouraging to see that she may be making progress. Whether Gomez returns to the AMAs in 2016 or decides to pass, the excitement surrounding her return should hopefully show her that she has a lot of support should she decide to come back to the spotlight.
Advertisement