Selena Gomez may attend the 2016 American Music Awards after all.
The "Hands To Myself" singer has remained largely out of the spotlight in recent months, and for an important reason. In late August, Gomez revealed that she was taking time off to focus on her health. The Spring Breakers star, who was diagnosed with lupus, revealed she had been dealing with depression and anxiety, which she told People were sometimes side effects of the chronic autoimmune disease.
In October, sources claimed Gomez was in rehab to deal with these health issues.
Now sources claim that Gomez could be ready to make a major public appearance. E! News reports that Larry Klein, the producer of the AMAs, stated that Gomez may attend the awards on Sunday. A second source for E! News claims that Gomez is, in fact, making the appearance.
Fans voted Gomez as one of the five nominees in the running for the Artist Of The Year award. She will be up against Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, and Carrie Underwood for the title. If Gomez is returning to the public eye, she clearly has fans who support her greatly.
Of course, should Gomez skip the ceremony, it's completely understandable. She's had quite the year, and if taking time off for her mental health is what she needs, it's great that she's putting herself first.
