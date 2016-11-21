Last night, loads of your favorite celebrities came out for the American Music Awards. Yes, there were the red carpet moments and the live musical performances. Yes, Gigi Hadid tried to rap. And maybe Lady Gaga broke your heart.
But perhaps the best part of the AMAs were all the behind-the-scenes photos and videos that celebrities posted on Instagram.
From Taylor Swift to Nicki Minaj, stars of all kinds were busy posting pictures to help celebrate one of music's big nights. Some were throwbacks, while others gave us a glimpse of what everyone was up to off-camera. They were all equal parts adorable and funny.
Ahead, we've rounded up the best celebrity Instagram posts from last night that prove just how much fun the AMAs really are.
