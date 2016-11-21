Ariana Grande's AMAs Performance Included Some Equal Opportunity Grinding

Ariana Grande's performance of "Side to Side" at the AMAs started off pretty basic, as far as sexy performances go. There was a jungle theme and some midriff-baring. As expected, Grande partook in some grinding with a bunch of guys who rubbed her body up and down. But then something magical happened: Ariana Grande grinded up on some ladies, too.
Yes, the pop star's performance included some suggestive moves with her lady dancers, who rubbed her body in the same steamy way as the dudes while Grande sang the song's hook.
Maybe this doesn't sound like such a big deal, but it is. Usually, these performances feature guy-on-girl grabbing and grinding. And that's it. It's kind of a sad assumption that sexy dancing requires interactions between men and women — as if that's the only kind of sexy there is. But Grande decided to change it up with a little gender-blind, equal opportunity grinding. And we're here for it.
Even at the end of the performance — after Nicki Minaj's verse — both women joined a chorus line with all of the dancers for a little bump and grind. If you missed it, check out the performance, above. It was glorious.
Thank you, Ariana Grande. It may have been a small gesture, but it goes a long way.
Advertisement