It's no secret that Lady Gaga's American Music Awards performance was one of the most highly anticipated of the night. And when Gaga took the stage — barefoot with nothing but a guitar — she blew everyone away.
Lady Gaga sang "Million Reasons" from her new album, Joanne. It's a gorgeous song that was made more beautiful thanks to Gaga's emotional intensity onstage. She performed solo, sitting on a stool, with the stage made to look like a field. The backdrop glittered with painted stars.
Critic and fans have speculated for some time that Gaga's "Million Reasons" — which includes lines like "you're giving me a million reasons to let you go / you're giving me a million reasons to quit the show" — is really about her relationship with former fiancé, Taylor Kinney.
Whether those rumors are true or false, her performance at the AMAs was so emotional and raw that it left some fans in tears.
One fan tweeted to her, "So proud of you girl! You're so talented. I'm crying! So proud of you." Another tweeted, "Was crying over #prince and now over @ladygaga."
Yet another tweeted, "My heart broke for Lady Gaga during her performance."
And of course, one fan asked Mother Monster the million-dollar question:"What did Taylor Kinney DO"?
