Anne Hathaway Wore The Most DGAF Shoes To A Fancy Gala

Super-swishy black-tie events present an exciting chance to get seriously gussied up, floor-grazing gown and all. But for those of us who approach footwear decisions even somewhat pragmatically, fancy occasions mean toe-numbing, hobble-inducing shoes. Well, Anne Hathaway just gave us the best reminder that you can, and should, say "to hell with that" when it comes to dressing up in uncomfortable, teetering kicks.
At last night's annual Guggenheim International Gala, the actress wore a sheer, short-sleeved nude Dior top and matching skirt embellished with some whimsical flora and fauna — look 58 from the house's spring 2017 show, Maria Grazia Chiuri's hotly anticipated debut as creative director. Sure, the nighttime-only dimensions of her clutch were par for the course for the glitzy gala circuit. But if you let your gaze travel a bit further south, things get interesting and certainly a bit surprising: Hathaway opted for combat boots. (Yes, really.)
Granted, these aren't a standard-issue, old, scuffed-up version of the style. This shiny black pair, finished off with rhinestone detailing and grosgrain bows, is also from Dior (which sponsored the bash). And these certainly aren't on the same level as your $125 Dr. Martens; these ankle boots don't even have a price listed online (they're available solely in stores).
But it's less about the particular boots and more about the badass rejiggering of the notion of "appropriate" footwear for the fanciest of occasions. We're all about that, Anne.
