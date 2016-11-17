Heathrow Airport's Holiday Commercial Is The Cutest Thing You'll See All Season

As a kid, Christmas for me meant barreling downstairs as early as I could get away with to rip open all the presents Santa Claus had brought. At the time, I never thought anything would compare to the pure joy I felt when unwrapping soft teddy bears, sweet dolls, and other exciting toys. Now that I'm grown up, I feel the same rush of excitement when traveling back home every year for the holidays. That's the exact feeling Heathrow Airport wanted to channel in its new commercial.



The video opens with two little teddy bears snoozing in their plane seats. From their landed plane, we follow them as they make their way through Heathrow Airport. Just as human travelers do, the teddies shop at the airport's stores, make a pit stop at the bathroom, and struggle to retrieve their luggage at baggage claim. I've watched this video around six times and have audibly squealed every time it gets to the part where the man teddy hands his passport over to TSA. Take a look: