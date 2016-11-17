It turns out that Making A Murderer subject Brendan Dassey will remain in prison for now. Less than a week after Dassey was ordered to be freed, an appeals court ruled to keep him behind bars, according to the Associated Press.
The U.S. Court of Appeals 7th Circuit has just granted the Wisconsin attorney general's motion to stay Dassey's release. Now, he will remain in prison as the state continues to appeal the August ruling that Dassey's conviction was unconstitutional.
This block is a surprising reversal from Monday's development, when a federal judge ordered that Dassey be released Friday, November 18. Though the judge placed stipulations that would not have allowed him to own a firearm or obtain a passport, it looked like Dassey would go free until the attorney general filed the emergency motion hours after the ruling.
A decade ago, Dassey was found guilty of helping his uncle Steven Avery rape and murder Teresa Halbach, and dispose of her body in Manitowoc County, WI. He was sentenced to life in prison in 2007. His defendant Avery is still in prison.
