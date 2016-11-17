It’s hard to name a celebrity who doesn’t have a dainty tattoo — just this week alone, we saw ones from Cara Delevingne and Maisie Williams. Very few people opt for the kind of ink that can’t be hidden by strategic dressing. Of course, Iggy Azalea isn’t one of them. So even though we shouldn’t be surprised by a half-sleeve of ink freshly tattooed on her forearm, we couldn’t help but think "damn" when we saw her body art posted on Instagram.
Sure, the outfit she wore to accept her GQ Australia's Woman of the Year award is sexy and styled to perfection. But it’s her indelible new tattoo — which covers the length of her entire forearm down to the front of her hand — that stole the show.
The flower and bird motif presumably join a few other pieces on the inside of Azalea's forearm — a blindfolded horse and image of venus, which she also showed off in an Instagram post a few months back.
Of course, fans on social media are eager to hear more details. What exactly does the new design mean? And does the new tattoo cover or join the aforementioned, previously-inked pieces that take up neighboring real estate? As for right now, Azalea is keeping quiet, but something tells us we’ll have to keep refreshing her social feeds to find out.
