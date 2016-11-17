Bernie Sanders Named To Senate Leadership, Blasts Trump In Speech

Bernie Sanders knew he would play a huge role in American politics going forward. But now he and fellow Senator Elizabeth Warren are the headlining Democrats in any branch of government. Sanders and Warren won key leadership roles in the Democratic Senate caucus earlier Wednesday.
Sanders made a major speech about Trump later in the day during an appearance promoting his new book, Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In, at George Washington University. The crowd for the appearance was immense, and Sanders drew loud applause.
“No hate, no fear. Everyone is welcome here.” 💙 #GWU pic.twitter.com/BWK8mflHAk— GW University (@GWtweets) November 15, 2016
Chief among his points was a call on Donald Trump to rescind American Nazi-sympathizer Steve Bannon's appointment to a White House leadership role. That echoed a statement he made earlier in the day, when he called the Bannon appointment “totally unacceptable.” Bannon has been hailed by multiple Nazi and white supremacist groups as “our man in the White House."
Sanders also called on Trump to be better on climate change than he has thus far shown he'll be. Trump is on-record calling climate change a Chinese conspiracy. Naturally, Sanders also answered a question about a possible future presidential campaign.
"The last thing that the American people are worried about is who's gonna run in 2020," Sanders said.
That's not entirely true.
Watch his full appearance below.
