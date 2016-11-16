Lena Dunham Calls Paul Ryan To Protest Nazi-Hailed Trump Appointment

Lena Dunham won't back down after she was told to, you know, stay the fuck out of Canada. The multimedia powerhouse promised to move up north should Trump win the election. She tried everything to stop him. Rap videos. Halloween costumes. Hell, even voting.
But Trump won and she's still in America, calling Paul Ryan to protest Steve Bannon's appointment to Trump's senior staff. The Girls creator called Ryan's public number (202-225-3031) and let him know that she didn't like how things were headed.
She has a point, Steve Bannon is a notorious racist sympathizer whose appointment to the cabinet was hailed by American Nazi group Stormfront as a banner day for White Supremacy.
“I’m not sure you’re really going to listen to this,” Dunham says. “But I hope you do, because I want to let you know that as a woman, as a Jew, as a person who cares about other human beings, people of color, the idea of appointing an anti-Semitic white supremacist...”
Dunham's strategy doesn't seem like the most effective one. "Hi, Speaker Ryan, this is Lena Dunham calling," is a sure way to get a Republican to hang up on you so hard he breaks his finger. (Possibly the point?)
Not only that, but the man won't do anything. Ryan famously said he "won't defend" Trump in October but refused to disavow the candidate and is now rolling over and looking for a belly scratch in the form of reappointment to his Speaker of the House position. He didn't even have the gumption of Reince Priebus, who chose his racist demagogue and stuck with him no matter how many sexual assault allegations arose against him.
Give Ryan a call if you want at 202-225-3031.
