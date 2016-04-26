So, we're guessing Donald Trump isn't a Girls fan.
The republican front-runner recently made some unflattering comments about Lena Dunham, after the Hilary Clinton supporter said that — should Trump get elected — she's moving to Canada.
"I know a lot of people have been threatening to do this, but I really will,” Dunham said on Monday of her plans to relocate should The Donald seal the presidential deal. “I know a lovely place in Vancouver, and I can get my work done from there."
Trump's response? Essentially, good riddance. "She’s a B actor and has no mojo," Trump said of Dunham, seemingly gleeful that she'd be gone from the U.S. should he make it to the White House.
“I heard Whoopi Goldberg said that too," Trump added. "That would be a great, great thing for our country if she got out." He also busted out his standard anti-O'Donnell party line. "We’ll get rid of Rosie? Oh, I love it. Now I have to get elected because I’ll be doing a great service to our country. I have to. Now it’s much more important."
"In fact, I’ll immediately get off this call and start campaigning right now,” Trump said before hanging up the phone with Fox & Friends.
The republican front-runner recently made some unflattering comments about Lena Dunham, after the Hilary Clinton supporter said that — should Trump get elected — she's moving to Canada.
"I know a lot of people have been threatening to do this, but I really will,” Dunham said on Monday of her plans to relocate should The Donald seal the presidential deal. “I know a lovely place in Vancouver, and I can get my work done from there."
Trump's response? Essentially, good riddance. "She’s a B actor and has no mojo," Trump said of Dunham, seemingly gleeful that she'd be gone from the U.S. should he make it to the White House.
“I heard Whoopi Goldberg said that too," Trump added. "That would be a great, great thing for our country if she got out." He also busted out his standard anti-O'Donnell party line. "We’ll get rid of Rosie? Oh, I love it. Now I have to get elected because I’ll be doing a great service to our country. I have to. Now it’s much more important."
"In fact, I’ll immediately get off this call and start campaigning right now,” Trump said before hanging up the phone with Fox & Friends.
Advertisement