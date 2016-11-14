How To Dress For Those Fancy Holiday Parties While You're Pregnant

The holiday season is upon us, which means an influx of seasonal celebrations are about to come your way. And though some go-to color palettes include all-black, blavy, or a sharp oxblood, we think there's no better time to bust out the ultra-loud, über-festive sequined getup than that Christmas to New Years Eve lull. Molly Sims got a jumpstart on the trend, but added a fresh take for anyone who may be expecting.
At the Baby2Baby gala honoring pal Jennifer Garner, the model-turned-actress donned a long-sleeve, tea-length sparkling disco ball of a number that actually makes pregnancy — and being damn near close to the maternity finish line — look quite festive. The actress has spoken about how difficult her second trimester has been (the 43-year-old is pregnant with her third child, and having some different struggles this time), but thanks to the shiny frock, you never would have guessed.
So let's congratulate Sims on her role in inadvertently ending the whole "pregnant-dressing" phenomenon. Of course, no one can deny the comfort (and sometimes the necessity) of a pair of maternity jeans — their elastic waistband makes skinny jeans easier to wear than when you don't have a bun in the oven. But Sims deftly shows that nothing is off-limits. From here on out, wear your sequins whenever the hell you want. Loud and proud. No excuses.
