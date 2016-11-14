These NYC Subway Post-Its Against Trump Are Everything

Though most of the feeling has been negative toward Trump or the people that elected him, but the 14th Street subway station offers a more positive message. The messages are part of a project called Subway Therapy, Matthew Chavez's brainchild.
Chavez, who goes by Levee, sits in the Union Square station with a card table full of self-stick notes and a pen. He offers a chair to sit and talk with him and wall to leave a message behind. Here, take a look.
Something amazing is happening underground in NYC, @subwaytherapy: one man, two chairs and lots of Post-It notes giving us a chance to share our thoughts and love and fears in one place. This is Levee. His certificate calls him an honorary phB {professional human being} and his chair is open for you to talk and the wall is there for you to share whatever is on your mind. It's amazing how one person with an idea can inspire so many #nyc #subwaytherapy #risingtidesociety
