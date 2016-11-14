Story from Culture

These NYC Subway Post-Its Against Trump Are Everything

Michael Hafford
Donald Trump's electoral college victory has triggered a wave of partisan rancor and self-doubt among American liberals. Nowhere has the effect been felt more than New York City, which has played host to some of the largest protests against the President-elect.

Though most of the feeling has been negative toward Trump or the people that elected him, but the 14th Street subway station offers a more positive message. The messages are part of a project called Subway Therapy, Matthew Chavez's brainchild.

Chavez, who goes by Levee, sits in the Union Square station with a card table full of self-stick notes and a pen. He offers a chair to sit and talk with him and wall to leave a message behind. Here, take a look.
The messages are of rage, hope, and calls for unity in the face of what many feel is a disastrous result for America.
Check out a New York Times video about the project below.
