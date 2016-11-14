These NYC Subway Post-Its Against Trump Are Everything

Something amazing is happening underground in NYC, @subwaytherapy: one man, two chairs and lots of Post-It notes giving us a chance to share our thoughts and love and fears in one place. This is Levee. His certificate calls him an honorary phB {professional human being} and his chair is open for you to talk and the wall is there for you to share whatever is on your mind. It's amazing how one person with an idea can inspire so many #nyc #subwaytherapy #risingtidesociety

A photo posted by Sarah Polite (@nycfoodiefinder) on Nov 12, 2016 at 4:24pm PST