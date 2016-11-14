Feminist Clothing Line To Donate 100% Of Proceeds To Planned Parenthood

Hillary Clinton may have lost, but her supporters aren't ready to concede even an inch in the battle for women's rights. Feminist marketplace The Outrage plans to fund the fight by donating 100 percent of the profits from their Pantsuit Nation line to Planned Parenthood in the wake of Tuesday's shock result.
The Outrage, founded over the summer by Rebecca Correa Funk and Claire Schlemme, announced their plan in an Instagram post a few days ago.
"Like so many, we think it's long overdue to have a woman in the Oval Office and we were heartbroken when Hillary was not elected," Funk told Refinery29. "She is a long-time champion of women's rights and we wanted to honor and carry forward the important work she has done on our behalf." Funk and Schlemme decided that donating all profits from Pantsuit Nation-emblazoned sweatshirts, totes, and more was a fitting way to honor HRC's hard work on behalf of women.
So far, Pantsuit Nation garb, which was launched a week before the election, has netted more than $15K in sales. "The response has been unbelievable," Funk said. Every single item sold out on the site, but Funk and Schlemme are in the process of restocking everything.
As for The Outrage's bigger M.O.? "Our mission is to create a curated marketplace that blends style with activism, giving people an outlet to support important causes with clothes and accessories they actually want to wear," Funk explained. "We're not a T-shirt company and we're not solely focused on this election; we're a mission-driven fashion startup."
All proceeds from the brand's Thank You Hillary tees also being donated to Planned Parenthood. The company will donate 15% of all other profit to the organization. That includes this awesome T-shirt inspired by Kate McKinnon's insta-classic tribute to the defeated candidate, which is part of The Outrage's Not Giving Up collection.
