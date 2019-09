Gigi Hadid is in a bit of hot water over some recent political tweets.The model, who endorsed Hillary Clinton before Donald Trump was announced as president-elect, shared quotes from Clinton's concession speech on November 9 while many mourned Clinton's loss.At first, her fans agreed with and appreciated her political sentiments. But then, they quickly turned on her when they noticed a new interview she was featured in. In a clip, she says it is time for us all to unite and accept Trump as the new president.