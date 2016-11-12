Gigi Hadid is in a bit of hot water over some recent political tweets.
The model, who endorsed Hillary Clinton before Donald Trump was announced as America's president-elect, shared quotes from Clinton's concession speech on the 9th of November while many mourned Clinton's loss.
At first, her fans agreed with and appreciated her political sentiments. But then, they quickly turned on her when they noticed a new interview she was featured in. In a clip, she says it is time for the country to unite and accept Trump as the new president.
The model, who endorsed Hillary Clinton before Donald Trump was announced as America's president-elect, shared quotes from Clinton's concession speech on the 9th of November while many mourned Clinton's loss.
At first, her fans agreed with and appreciated her political sentiments. But then, they quickly turned on her when they noticed a new interview she was featured in. In a clip, she says it is time for the country to unite and accept Trump as the new president.
Then, on the 10th of November, the 21-year-old pivoted her stance again and when she posted a link for a Change.org petition urging the electoral college to make HRC president on the 19th of December.
Advertisement
Deeply disappointed..But may we not lose heart. "If we stand together despite our differences ... our best days are yet to come" -HC 11/9/16— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) November 9, 2016
The petition has been spreading across the internet, but directly contradicts what she said just the day before.
And her followers noticed.
@GiGiHadid @Change but weren't you just saying that we needed to accept it? hypocrite— deanna 🌹 (@kingharryeezus) November 11, 2016
Others took her apparent wishy-washiness as an opportunity to ask her a few demeaning questions.
@GiGiHadid @Change but didn't you say give him a chance? make up your mind Privileged Nancy— styles (@kilamhive) November 11, 2016
Many of Hadid's followers are young and quite impressionable, but it's surprising to see them turn on her (on a topic other than her boyfriend, Zayn Malik). Her fans' emotional responses are just another indication that this U.S. election is different. Younger generations are ready to have their voices heard and are no longer looking for guidance from celebrities.
Advertisement