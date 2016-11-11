Drake's New Tattoo Makes Us Love Him Even More

We've always suspected that Drake has a rebellious side to his gentle Canadian exterior. Despite his sweet Degrassi roots, you can tell the guy's got layers. Yesterday, the actor-turned-rapper-turned-crooner confirmed our suspicions by inscribing the word "unruly" on his bicep. And if that weren't clear enough, it appears below a skull on fire. Okay Drake, we get it.
The tattoo is the work of Dr. Woo, who just tattooed a snake on Cara Delevingne's hand a few days back. (It's been a dark week, no?)
This statement tattoo is Drake's second this fall. In September, he and his on-again-off-again love interest Rihanna got matching shark tattoos — which we're still not over, TBH. You can check out a close-up of Drake's new ink, below. "Hot skulllll for the Boy," Dr. Woo captioned the shot. Hot skull, indeed.
