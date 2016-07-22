With tattoos paying tribute to everything from bacon to her native England, Cara Delevingne gets her ink inspo from far and wide. Well, her latest design scores another point for jungle animals, as an elephant adorning her forearm — courtesy of celebrity tattooist Dr. Woo — has just joined her famous lion-tattooed finger.
Dr. Woo is known for his super-delicate lines, for which he uses only a single needle. For Delevingne, this resulted in a swirly, spirograph-esque shape that fades into a full elephant. She shared a pic of the elephant on Instagram with the simple caption, “I've been Wooed.”
Delevingne's half-needle design is the latest in a string of celeb tattoos done by the artist using the fine-point style. Recently, Miley Cyrus, Ellie Goulding, and Debi Mazar have all “been Wooed” with the detailed technique.
While the personal meaning behind Delevingne’s tat remains a mystery, one thing’s for sure: The Suicide Squad cast member is going for change this week. This big reveal comes on the heels of a major — and surprising — hair change. We love seeing the star’s style evolve in the most unpredictable ways — but we hope she keeps her hands off the eyebrows.
More of Dr. Woo's impressive work here.
Advertisement