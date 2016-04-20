Ellie Goulding Got A Beautiful New Tattoo

Ellie Goulding is one of our most stylish pop stars. She’s played for royals and is seemingly always on the cusp of a major breakout moment in America.
And now she’s received one of the premiere status symbols for Hollywood entertainment elite: a tattoo from the infamous Doctor Woo (real name Brian Woo).
Dr. Woo isn’t crazy or high, he’s just an ordinary guy with an extraordinary talent for putting ink on celebrity bodies. He’s tattooed people from Ariel Winter to Miley Cyrus and a whole host of others.
The singer brought in a piece of art inspiration and Dr. Woo heard her, creating a delicate spiderweb-fine design on her ribcage. He posted a picture of it to his Instagram, viewable below.
Goulding has another Woo tattoo, a lotus on her right ribcage, which she got around Coachella in 2014.
Dr. Woo is certainly tattoo goals, but those who want some of his ink will have to wait. His chair at Shamrock Social Club on Sunset in Los Angeles is booked for the next six months. That’s well past the other side of no tomorrow.
