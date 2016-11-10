This Actress Was Just Cast As Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton is going to star in her first movie. Well, not exactly. Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge will be a character in an upcoming BBC Two film. And which star scored the iconic role of the modern princess? The 34-year-old English actress Charlotte Riley.
The Peaky Blinders star will play Kate in the BBC Two's TV adaptation of the award-winning play King Charles III, BBC reports. The play imagines the future of the Royal Family following Queen Elizabeth's death and Prince Charles' ascension to the throne. (Tim Pigott-Smith played the King onstage and is set to reprise his role.)
"It's such a unique project," Riley told the BBC. "To be both modern and rich in verse and to play someone who is real but yet totally re-imagined for this story is an exciting prospect for an actor. Kate Middleton is a really interesting woman, particularly within the context of this play, and it is a challenge I am really looking forward to."
And we're looking forward to seeing what Riley, who is married to Tom Hardy, does with the role. But does she really look the part? We're not sold. Look at these photos of Riley and see what you think.