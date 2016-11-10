Drake is too good to you, Taylor Swift. That is, if this insane rumor has even an ounce of fact in it.
Drake and Swift, who are longtime friends and maybe-collaborators, sparked speculation of a romance when they were spotted together on Drake's Instagram. Tabloids are all about the rapper's alleged new lady (my, my, how everyone turned on the Rihanna/Drake love story) but the craziest rumor has less to do with Swift and everything to do with her cats.
Swift adores her cats, Olivia Benson and Dr. Meredith Grey, more than any of the boys she has written songs about and probably even more than she's rumored to despise Katy Perry. Apparently, Drake is using Swift's cat obsession in his favor. According to the source for Hollywood Life, Drake bought Swift's cats only the best of the best from Petco in order to prove his new love for the pop songstress. According to the source:
"He knows how much she adores her cats and Drake wants her to know that he adores her just as much."
You can't say Drake doesn't try — he bought a billboard for Rihanna when she won the MTV Video Vanguard Award. Buying a bunch of kitty litter is a little more low-key, though...a little thirsty, Drake. Just a little thirsty.
Maybe Drake is trolling the world and did go to Petco. Maybe he's working on a cat-food jingle with Swift. Or maybe he was never at Petco at all and people just love the idea of the emotional rollercoaster of a Swift/Drake romance. Whatever the reason, I am so here for it.
