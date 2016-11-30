You Can Stream The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Tonight

Update: If you're not in New York and want to watch the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting, you can stream it online. The lighting will take place tonight at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and you can watch it on NBC's website. (You'll need to log in with information from your TV provider, though.) Of course, if you have a TV, you can also view the show live on NBC.
The show will include more than just the lighting, too — there will be performances by the Radio City Rockettes, Dolly Parton, Tony Bennett, and others. So if you're ready to get into the holiday spirit, watching the Christmas in Rockefeller Center special is the perfect way to spend the night.
This story was originally published on November 10, 2016.
Every year, one lucky tree gets to be the center of attention for over a month in New York City. The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has been a cheerful symbol of the holiday season since the first one was erected there in 1931. But have you ever wondered how the tree is chosen? It turns out the final decision comes down to one man, and his name is Erik Pauze.
Pauze is Rock Center's head gardener, and he puts a lot of time into finding the right tree each year. According to Rockefeller Center's websites, Pauze, with help from his carefully selected team, spends the year visiting garden centers across the tri-state area, looking for tree candidates. The tree that's chosen must meet a few qualifications, like being able to hold up the Swarovski crystal star and being big enough for the 50,000 lights. Pauze doesn't only search for potentials at nurseries; he also often looks along backroads and in people's backyards, which is where he found 2016's winner.
This year's tree was found in the backyard of Angie and Graig Eichler in Oneonta, NY. According to the TODAY Show, the Norway Spruce stands at 94 feet and was cut down this morning. It's set to arrive in Manhattan on Saturday, and the official lighting will be held on November 30. Watch here to learn more about how it was tracked down and what the Eichlers think about their mighty spruce being taken to the big city.
