You Can DIY The Geode-Inspired Soaps Taking Over Your Instagram Feed

If you've been on Instagram lately, you might have noticed that buried under all the black squares and political responses on your feed is another trend: gemstones and geodes. There's crystal lip art, stone-inspired nail polish and highlighters, and, perhaps our favorite, geode soap. It looks as magical and multifaceted as the real thing — and it's fancy as hell. When we heard that these beautiful suckers can actually be DIY'ed, as Allure recently reported, we immediately knew what we'd be doing for holiday gifts this season.
In a blog post, author and Mary Makes Good blogger Mary Helen Leonard walks us through how to craft amethyst gemstone soap from a glycerin base, essential oil, and mica. Is it easy? Not exactly — the process has about as many steps as a Korean skin-care regimen. But the payoff is major: Think of the satisfaction you’ll feel when your white-elephant present has everyone fighting over it. Find the step-by-step instructions for creating rock-candy soap, ahead.
