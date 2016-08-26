If you’re familiar with the name Kendra Scott, then you’ve likely purchased or browsed the brand's gorgeously dainty — and affordable! — line of jewelry, adorned with gemstones. It's been over a decade since Scott launched her line, so it's safe to say she knows what she's doing when it comes to accessories — which makes her latest venture all the more exciting. Are you ready for it? Nail polish. Shimmery, metallic, precious, stone-inspired nail polish that we can't stop looking at.
“In everything I create, every new category we expand into, I approach it from my jewelry designer’s perspective. Nail lacquer felt so natural for our brand because I believe accessorizing doesn’t stop at your jewelry,” says Scott. “Our Nail Lacquer collection is designed to be your next must-have accessory, inspired by the natural gemstones you already love in our jewelry.”
Fun fact: Each shade in the 23-piece color collection was created to match a specific gemstone or metal in the KS jewelry line — with the exception of the pastel yellow, which reflects the essence of the brand. Plus, the line also includes a base- and topcoat, and the latter isn't your average old topcoat. It's housed in an opaque, white bottle to prevent any UV damage to the formula, and it dries like a gel, but doesn't require acetone to remove.
We got a sneak peek at the polishes and a chance to test them, and we're in love. Bright color, opacity with one coat, and an ultra-shiny finish? Check, check, check. Starting today, you can get your hands on the beauty accessories, which retail for $16 to $18, at all Kendra Scott stores and KendraScott.com. Paint 'em on, throw on your jewels, and — voilà! — instant chic.
