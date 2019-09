Our Screwed-Up Voting System's Flaws Are So Glaring, They're Even Cropping Up On Hoodies

Arguments for election reform, or attempts to overhaul the archaic, often-criticized Electoral College system in our country, are somewhat confusing at best. Typically, getting riled up about politics is centered around a particular party or candidate, not the process — nor how its results can differ from the popular vote, which is a truer, populist tally of what the people want. But that's what went down in the shocker of a presidential election last week, when Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by one million votes and counting , yet ultimately lost the presidency to Donald Trump thanks to this damned system.Confusion aside, it's a decidedly unsexy topic that doesn't exactly feel like fashion fodder — at least, not in the same way as candidate-specific merch, like HRC-bedecked T-shirts or, yes, those red "Make America Great Again" caps. But artist Brendan Fowler is tackling the topic through clothing.His Election Reform collection of tees and hoodies is "ostensibly non-partisan," and explicitly addresses the failings of the current voting system and the prevailing two-party set-up. And while his project actually predates this election cycle, it couldn't feel timelier; a number of petitions to challenge or abolish the Electoral College are circulating, including this Change.org one that's amassed over 4.3 million signatures thus far. Plus, California Senator Barbara Boxer filed legislation yesterday to pass a bill that would abolish the current structure.Fowler's concept initially began as a sculpture called "Election Reform!," which he created three years ago for a New York City gallery (it's currently on display at LACMA). The piece, which was originally intended to be an ad for an album Fowler was working on for his band, BARR , then evolved into a clothing project: "I decided that it would be a more dynamic and relevant way to address and engage people around this topic of the American electoral system and its issues," Fowler tells Refinery29. (He collaborated with Eckhaus Latta on the label's spring 2017 collection, and he's currently working with A$AP Bari on the rapper's VLONE collection .)He used an industrial embroidery machine that involved massive 60-by-40 inch weavings, to create the richly textured effect "on faster, smaller, less precious works," like sweatshirts and tops that are crafted from recycled fabrics. FYI, time-intensive handiwork doesn't come cheap: These are $250 hoodies we're talking about, so while not quite at Vetements level, they're still not exactly accessible. Yet it's fascinating to see clothing focused on fixing how we vote, not who we're voting for.