Story from Spirit

Here's The Best Cuddling Position For Your Sign

Sara Coughlin
Illustrated by Abbie Winters.
There's a cuddling position for every situation. So wouldn't it make sense that each astrological sign would have its own cuddling position as well? Sure, we all have our personal preferences when it comes to sharing a bed with a significant other, but there are some things that only the stars know.

We consulted the work of our good friends, the Astrotwins, to sort out each sign's common personality traits, to better understand what they might need in a cuddling and sleeping position. For example, sociable Libras probably don't mind closer sleeping quarters than, say, more solitary Scorpios.

What we found is a wide array of cuddling preferences across the Zodiac, but there's no way we've covered it all. Let us know in the comments section if you have a favorite position you think we missed.

Click through to discover how your sign should be cuddling. And if you're more curious about the best sex position for your sign, don't worry. We've got you covered there, too.
Advertisement
1 of 12
Illustrated by Abbie Winters.
Aries

The Tangle
Most Rams go above and beyond when it comes to commitment — this sign is flat-out devoted to its partners. On the other side of that coin, however, is a major need for attention. Combine these two traits, and you get The Tangle, in which two Aries attempt to show their affection and feel like they're still the star.
2 of 12
Illustrated by Abbie Winters.
Taurus

The Honeymoon
Sensual Bulls never get tired of this romantic position. Whether you've been together five months or five years, you crave a sense of passion in your relationship — and you know how to keep it alive, even when you're sleeping.
Advertisement
3 of 12
Illustrated by Abbie Winters.
Gemini

The Blackout
Twins give a lot in the waking hours — they never hesitate when asked for advice or their opinion. For Gems, getting some shut-eye means shutting off completely. Frankly, we can only imagine how exhausting it must be to be a Gemini.
4 of 12
Illustrated by Abbie Winters.
Cancer

The Barnacle
As natural-born nesters, Cancers crave connection in all things. Thus, the perfect cuddling position is one that involves the entire body — think of it as spooning 2.0. You'll feel as close as can be, arm cramps be damned.
5 of 12
Illustrated by Abbie Winters.
Leo

The Corpse Couple
One thing's for sure: Lions don't mind putting themselves out there, even when they're catching some ZZZs. Sleeping on your back beside your partner speaks to your mutual desire to be in the spotlight — and it's no coincidence that bold Leos are ruled by the heart and spine.
6 of 12
Illustrated by Abbie Winters.
Virgo

The Cozy Gap
Consider this a distant cousin of spooning: You and your partner are still very close to each other, but far enough away that you can get an uninterrupted night's sleep. This is the perfect position for Virgos, who hate being showy with their affection but will offer small gestures where it counts.
7 of 12
Illustrated by Abbie Winters.
Libra

The Best Pals
Libras are known for their charming, sociable ways, and we highly doubt that goes away when they're snoozing. A casual position like this reflects your easygoing nature but still keeps you and your partner close.
Advertisement
8 of 12
Illustrated by Abbie Winters.
Scorpio

The Warm Shoulder
Trust us, it only looks like you're mad. Scorps are a private sign, and probably treat sleep like a well-deserved break from all the needless courtesies of the day. You may not face your partner when you sleep, but, in your own mysterious way, you're sending them good vibes.
9 of 12
Illustrated by Abbie Winters.
Sagittarius

The Sleepy Wreckage
Archers live life from moment to moment, so it's rare you'll readjust once you decide it's time to catch up on your sleep. Instead, cuddling with a Sag is a more come-as-you-are kind of affair — just fall into bed and enjoy your rest before the next adventure.
10 of 12
Illustrated by Abbie Winters.
Capricorn

The Lazy Footsie
Goats can come off as aloof or downright cold when they want to, but, when bedtime rolls around, even the most independent Caps want a little comfort. So, let your feet do the work while you lie however you want (and this way, your feet are guaranteed to stay warm all night long).
11 of 12
Illustrated by Abbie Winters.
Aquarius

The Simple Spoon
As much as you enjoy innovating in your waking life, Aquarius, nothing beats the familiar embrace that comes with spooning when you hit the hay. Plus, Water Bearers can't stand to be alone for long, so the constant contact from your partner will be especially comforting.
12 of 12
Illustrated by Abbie Winters.
Pisces

The Cradle
A Pisces loves taking care of someone just as much as they love being cared for themselves. So, whether you're the cradler or the cradlee, you'll find this position completely fulfilling — no body pillow required.
Advertisement

More from Spirit