The Sex Position You NEED To Try, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Are you looking for a way to spice up your LTR? Have you started sleeping with a new partner? Are you itching to try something new and uninspired by generic sex advice? There are countless reasons to seek out new sex positions and it can be hard to know where to start. Why not find one that fits your astrological sign's unique personality?
Lucky for you, we did all the hard work and matched each sign with its most compatible sex position. To do this, we consulted our stargazing friends the Astrotwins — who have the best sign-by-sign personality analyses out there — as well as Moregasm: Babeland's Guide to Mind-Blowing Sex, the book from the founders of sex toy boutique and sex-ed resource Babeland.
With these two amazing resources at our fingertips, we were able to base our selections on what best fits each sign's needs, personality, and physicality. Whether you only identify with one or two common traits of your sign or consider yourself the textbook definition of it, it never hurts to take a new position for a spin. The best-case scenario is you find a new favorite. Plus, you get the extra perk of knowing that it happens to be astrologically ordained.
Of course, these positions aren't the be-all and end-all for your sign's sexual potential — especially if you happen to be a variety-loving Gemini or Sagittarius. If you want to keep exploring, we've got plenty more positions to try, here.
Click through to see what the stars have in store for your sex life.
Lucky for you, we did all the hard work and matched each sign with its most compatible sex position. To do this, we consulted our stargazing friends the Astrotwins — who have the best sign-by-sign personality analyses out there — as well as Moregasm: Babeland's Guide to Mind-Blowing Sex, the book from the founders of sex toy boutique and sex-ed resource Babeland.
With these two amazing resources at our fingertips, we were able to base our selections on what best fits each sign's needs, personality, and physicality. Whether you only identify with one or two common traits of your sign or consider yourself the textbook definition of it, it never hurts to take a new position for a spin. The best-case scenario is you find a new favorite. Plus, you get the extra perk of knowing that it happens to be astrologically ordained.
Of course, these positions aren't the be-all and end-all for your sign's sexual potential — especially if you happen to be a variety-loving Gemini or Sagittarius. If you want to keep exploring, we've got plenty more positions to try, here.
Click through to see what the stars have in store for your sex life.
Advertisement
1 of 12
Aries
Position: Reverse Cowgirl
Fess up, Aries — you like getting what you want when you want it. Some call this "bossy," others call it "driven. " Either way, this quality suggests you're at your happiest when you're on top and calling the shots. This pose gives you plenty of control while your partner can simply enjoy the ride.
Position: Reverse Cowgirl
Fess up, Aries — you like getting what you want when you want it. Some call this "bossy," others call it "driven. " Either way, this quality suggests you're at your happiest when you're on top and calling the shots. This pose gives you plenty of control while your partner can simply enjoy the ride.
Advertisement
3 of 12
Gemini
Position: The Liftoff
Ambitious? Yes. Original? Yes. Perhaps a little difficult? Oh, goodness, yes. It's no coincidence that we could just as easily be describing this position or Geminis in general. If this position is too strenuous, feel free to adjust it so that you're sitting on a kitchen counter.
Position: The Liftoff
Ambitious? Yes. Original? Yes. Perhaps a little difficult? Oh, goodness, yes. It's no coincidence that we could just as easily be describing this position or Geminis in general. If this position is too strenuous, feel free to adjust it so that you're sitting on a kitchen counter.
4 of 12
Cancer
Position: Tired Doggy
Not only is this pose super-restful, you also get to have full-body contact with your partner, which, for ultra-sensitive Cancers, is a must. You're a natural nurturer, but that doesn't mean you don't like to feel taken care of, too.
Position: Tired Doggy
Not only is this pose super-restful, you also get to have full-body contact with your partner, which, for ultra-sensitive Cancers, is a must. You're a natural nurturer, but that doesn't mean you don't like to feel taken care of, too.
5 of 12
Leo
Position: The Flying Buttress
To put it lightly, Leos have a slight penchant for putting on a show, which makes this pose, in which you are fully exposed to your partner, just about perfect. Do take note, courageous Lions — this takes quite a bit of flexibility.
Position: The Flying Buttress
To put it lightly, Leos have a slight penchant for putting on a show, which makes this pose, in which you are fully exposed to your partner, just about perfect. Do take note, courageous Lions — this takes quite a bit of flexibility.
6 of 12
Virgo
Position: The Octopus
As far as Virgos are concerned, precision is everything. Whether you're the giver or receiver in this position, you can be sure to get exactly what you need with two sets of hands at your disposal.
Position: The Octopus
As far as Virgos are concerned, precision is everything. Whether you're the giver or receiver in this position, you can be sure to get exactly what you need with two sets of hands at your disposal.
7 of 12
Libra
Position: The "Howdy!"
If you are anything, Libra, it's fair-minded. You and your partner will both benefit from this 69-inspired pose, where hands and mouths are free to use. You can tip the scales (pardon the pun) in your favor by simply sitting up.
Position: The "Howdy!"
If you are anything, Libra, it's fair-minded. You and your partner will both benefit from this 69-inspired pose, where hands and mouths are free to use. You can tip the scales (pardon the pun) in your favor by simply sitting up.
Advertisement
8 of 12
Scorpio
Position: Anal Missionary
Ever the low-key trendsetter, Scorpios love taking something traditional and tweaking it to their liking. Scorpios, meet the missionary position for anal sex. It's a tried-and-true position if you like trying out different angles of penetration. (Not to mention, it's a solid option if you're just starting to explore anal play).
Position: Anal Missionary
Ever the low-key trendsetter, Scorpios love taking something traditional and tweaking it to their liking. Scorpios, meet the missionary position for anal sex. It's a tried-and-true position if you like trying out different angles of penetration. (Not to mention, it's a solid option if you're just starting to explore anal play).
9 of 12
Sagittarius
Position: Raised Doggy
Sagittarians love taking risks, especially if they lead to a major payoff. As difficult as this pose may appear (it requires major upper-body strength from both players), you and your equally adventurous partner will enjoy doing it just as much as you'll enjoy basking in your feat afterward.
Position: Raised Doggy
Sagittarians love taking risks, especially if they lead to a major payoff. As difficult as this pose may appear (it requires major upper-body strength from both players), you and your equally adventurous partner will enjoy doing it just as much as you'll enjoy basking in your feat afterward.
10 of 12
Capricorn
Position: Standing Doggy
Ask any Cap and they'll tell you without hesitation — anything good in this life takes hard work. This position certainly comes with its challenges (and a lack of eye contact), but that won't bother most Goats — in fact, it's probably sexier to them because of those things.
Position: Standing Doggy
Ask any Cap and they'll tell you without hesitation — anything good in this life takes hard work. This position certainly comes with its challenges (and a lack of eye contact), but that won't bother most Goats — in fact, it's probably sexier to them because of those things.
11 of 12
Aquarius
Position: Sidesaddle
Ever the original, an Aquarius likes to keep things dynamic in the bedroom. Transitions, whether into a full straddle or onto your partner's back, come easily from this position. The friction that comes from keeping your legs together is just an added bonus.
Position: Sidesaddle
Ever the original, an Aquarius likes to keep things dynamic in the bedroom. Transitions, whether into a full straddle or onto your partner's back, come easily from this position. The friction that comes from keeping your legs together is just an added bonus.
12 of 12
Pisces
Position: The Side Roll
We'd never call Pisces easily overwhelmed — it's just that you feel a lot of feelings. Getting into a position like this, where you're essentially spooning with your partner, will cultivate an air of intimacy while providing you with all the stimulation you need.
Position: The Side Roll
We'd never call Pisces easily overwhelmed — it's just that you feel a lot of feelings. Getting into a position like this, where you're essentially spooning with your partner, will cultivate an air of intimacy while providing you with all the stimulation you need.
Advertisement