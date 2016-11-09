There's a cuddling position for every situation. So wouldn't it make sense that each astrological sign would have its own cuddling position as well? Sure, we all have our personal preferences when it comes to sharing a bed with a significant other, but there are some things that only the stars know.
We consulted the work of our good friends, the Astrotwins, to sort out each sign's common personality traits, to better understand what they might need in a cuddling and sleeping position. For example, sociable Libras probably don't mind closer sleeping quarters than, say, more solitary Scorpios.
What we found is a wide array of cuddling preferences across the Zodiac, but there's no way we've covered it all. Let us know in the comments section if you have a favourite position you think we missed.
Click through to discover how your sign should be cuddling. And if you're more curious about the best sex position for your sign, don't worry. We've got you covered there, too.
