Amazon Prime Might Soon Offer You Its Most Helpful Service Yet

Amazon Prime already shops for your groceries and delivers beauty products, but soon, it may contribute to another slice of the chore wheel. According to Engadget, the tech company is trying its hand at keeping house.
Job postings in the Seattle area, first spotted by The Seattle Times, requested "home assistants" for the company, which is based there. The newspaper says that according to the postings, the position entails “tidying up around the home, laundry, and helping put groceries and essentials like toilet paper and paper towels away.” If Amazon Prime does add this to its many services, it would resemble apps like TaskRabbit, which lets you hire Taskers to help you tackle your chores.
Seeing as there have only been two job postings, it's not likely Amazon Prime will be folding your laundry in the very near future. But in a year or two, the service might streamline your week even more than it already does. Dishes? Amazon's got them. Dry cleaning? The drone will pick it up. Bathing? Actually, erm, you should still handle that one.
We have reached out to Amazon for comment and will update this story when we hear back.
