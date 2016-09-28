We've all been there: It's T-minus two hours until a date and you've used up every last scrap of your favorite mascara. Do you risk the long lines at your nearest Sephora? Skip mascara entirely? If you live in Chicago, you now have a third option: Get your makeup delivered within a few hours.
According to NewBeauty, Amazon just announced that its Prime Now service — in partnership with Merz Apothecary, a beauty retailer in the Chicago area — will soon deliver cosmetics at the same speed as food, groceries, and various other must-haves.
This foray into the world of on-demand beauty is a first for Amazon. (Add this to the convenience of booking blowouts, massages, and more with your smartphone.) For many people, cosmetics are part of a routine, much like toothpaste, floss, or breakfast. Why wouldn't there be a beauty-product delivery service?
Though it's only available in Chicago for now, here's hoping there will be a larger beauty-delivery service on Amazon's agenda in the near future.
