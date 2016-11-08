Donald Trump cast his ballot on New York's Upper East Side late Tuesday morning. He was accompanied by his wife Melania Trump.
As the couple arrived, the candidate was booed by a crowd waiting outside the polling place.
VIDEO: Donald Trump gets booed as he arrives at his polling place. pic.twitter.com/CJcmBIt9Zl— Anup Kaphle (@AnupKaphle) November 8, 2016
During an interview with Fox & Friends earlier in the morning, Trump announced who he had decided to vote for.
"Well, I’ve really worked on this hard. But I have made that final decision, yes," he joked, according to Politico. "I’ve decided to vote for Trump."
It looked like he wanted to be sure of his wife's final decision, too, as he was caught by TV cameras apparently peeking into Melania Trump's voting booth as she cast her vote.
When you trust your wife to vote for you, but not really. pic.twitter.com/tLprW7iXI3— Master of None (@Gabbienain) November 8, 2016
Meanwhile, his son Eric broke the law by posting a picture of his ballot on Twitter earlier today, BuzzFeed News reported.
New York state law says that "Any person who…makes or keeps any memorandum of anything occurring within the booth, or directly or indirectly, reveals to another the name of any candidate voted for by such voter; or shows his ballot after it is prepared for voting, to any person so as to reveal the contents…is guilty of a misdemeanor."
The tweet has since been deleted.
In case anyone missed it or they delete it here's a screengrab of @EricTrump tweeting a photo of his ballot pic.twitter.com/dvQHPsjWf9— S (@sara_m_g) November 8, 2016
