Where Women Like You Don't Have Enough Seats At The Table — But Should

But then, in 2013, another local legislator died suddenly, creating a vacant seat that would be filled with a special election. Her mentor, a female lawmaker, called and urged her to go pick up a petition and start gathering the signatures she’d need to qualify for the ballot.



“I was scared to death. But I wanted it,” Akbari said. “I thought I could make a difference. And I thought to myself, If I don't try now it will never happen. I just had to jump in.”



Akbari, then 29, won the seven-way primary by about 100 votes, and went on to secure the safe Democratic seat in a landslide.



Three short years later, she’s sitting on high-profile committees and serving as the vice chair of the Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators.



Breaking through and gaining respect at such a young age hasn’t been without challenges, she said. When she was first appointed to the Criminal Justice Committee, the chairman routinely referred to her as “sweetie.”



"My approach was, 'Look, you can call me whatever you want to, but I’m going to get this legislation passed regardless,'" she recalled.



Her bills did pass. In fact, she says that last year, she saw the most bills of any Democrat serving in the Assembly signed into law.



And as the 60-something chairman who gave her the not-so-endearing nickname?



He was booted from office by a primary challenger the following year.