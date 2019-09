Where Women Like You Don't Have Enough Seats At The Table — But Should

Erin Maye Quade spent much of her 20s working in politics in her home state of Minnesota. But the community organizer never thought she’d run for office herself."I always figured I would be able to lend a really good voice to some policy," she said. "[But] I figured I would be behind a great legislator, a great leader."After learning about the sky-high poverty levels in her childhood school district, the 30-year-old Democrat decided to launch her own campaign for the Minnesota House of Representative s. Her bid has attracted attention far outside of state lines — she even earned an endorsement from President Obama himself.Maye Quade is seeking a seat in her state's Capitol during what is arguably the biggest year for women in politics. Hillary Clinton's historic bid could give the country our first female president, and several key races that will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate will come down to whether female candidates win.And even farther down the ballot, a record number of women are running for state legislatures, the political chambers where essential policies that affect our day-to-day lives are made. If she wins, she'll join fewer than 500 women serving as state legislators nationwide — a figure that represents just 24.4% of all seats. But if she wins, the 30-year-old Democrat will also be a member of an even more underrepresented group: millennial women elected to state-level office.As few as 52 women between the ages of 18 and 35 serve in state legislatures, according to one recent analysis by Karl Kurtz, a consultant for the National Conference of State Legislatures. That’s less than 1% of the 7,300-plus state legislative seats nationwide.