Well-said. Aniston is an accomplished actress with so many roles and so much success under her belt. She is healthy and happy; she works hard; she enjoys the company of her friends. And while she is now happily married to Justin Theroux — who makes her "feel completely seen, and adored, in no matter what state, she told Marie Claire — the woman she is has nothing to do with whether or not she has a husband or a child. It's lovely to hear Aniston say that she knows her worth — and that she refuses to be devalued into some archaic stereotype that a woman without children is pathetic, i.e. a "sad, childless human.” The truth is, she's anything but.