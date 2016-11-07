The 47-year-old told the magazine that she has been shamed in nearly every aspect of her life. “My marital status has been shamed; my divorce status was shamed; my lack of a mate had been shamed; my nipples, have been shamed." Aniston continued, "It’s like, Why are we only looking at women through this particular lens of picking us apart? Why are we listening to it?" Though, it's her response to that last question that has freed her to shake off the haters and stand tall: She no longer listens. "I just thought: I have worked too hard in this life and this career to be whittled down to a sad, childless human.”