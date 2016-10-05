People can get touchy about nicknames. At best, a nickname is a mark of affection. At worst, it can reduce a person to a single feature — or negate their confidence entirely. Most of us are still reeling from cute middle school nicknames that weren't actually all that cute (i.e. "Rebecca Fartley"). Justin Theroux, on the other hand, is very okay with his nickname, and for a good reason.
As Jennifer Aniston's husband, Theroux is often known as "Mr. Jennifer Aniston." The actor and writer told The Sunday Times that he's okay with this term of endearment, E! Online reports.
"It's just one of those things that's a shorthand for describing who I am," the star says in the interview. In fact, Theroux is proud to bear her name. He says that Jennifer is a "proper badass...so in a weird way it's an honor to stand behind her."
It's only natural the world sees him this way. Aniston has been a card-carrying member of Hollywood's elite for more than two decades. Theroux hasn't had endured the same level of tabloid attention — at the very least, no one's ever speculated about his pregnancy, which is a weekly occurrence for Aniston.
Theroux's admission also points to a change in the status quo. Tradition dictates that Aniston would be "Mrs. Justin Theroux." So, "Mr. Jennifer Aniston" is actually a welcome reversal of gender roles. A round of applause for Mr. Theroux is in order. And congratulations, as well — the couple just celebrated their first anniversary.
