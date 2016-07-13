After That HuffPost Essay, Justin Theroux Made Jennifer Aniston His #WCW

On Tuesday, Jennifer Aniston penned an essay for The Huffington Post about the unhealthy expectations tabloid culture creates for women, both famous and not. As for her husband, Justin Theroux's response: this is yet another reason why she's his #WomanCrushWednesday.
Theroux posted the black and white photo Wednesday morning, showing support for his wife's stance against the pregnancy gossip she's been plagued by in recent months.
Aniston's essay, titled "For the Record," described the "toxic messages" perpetuated by tabloids that question whether she's pregnant or happily married.
"Here’s where I come out on this topic: we are complete with or without a mate, with or without a child," Aniston wrote. "We get to decide for ourselves what is beautiful when it comes to our bodies. That decision is ours and ours alone... Let’s make that decision consciously, outside of the tabloid noise. We don’t need to be married or mothers to be complete. "
Although Aniston has engaged with the "tabloid culture" she discusses — she was named People's Most Beautiful Woman of 2016, after all — her words struck a chord with fans.
