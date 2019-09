HBO's Westworld raises more questions than it answers. Who is Arnold ? What the heck is this maze we keep hearing about? And how exactly do these hosts slip in and out of the park unnoticed But there's one question that really keeps the R29 beauty team up at night: Who does the hosts' hair and makeup? We've seen their bodies hosed down and patched up, but nothing explains why they wake up with perfect waves, highlighted skin, and smudgy eyeliner — without a single product laid out on their vanities. (Dolores, we're looking at you.)In fact, even though the show is Western-themed, the hair and makeup are fully modern. Dolores wears soft-brown liner and a rosy lip color — both of which look like they came from a Tom Ford counter (not the local goods trader in town). Clementine has a cut eyeshadow crease that's so strong, you'd think she was up watching YouTube tutorials until 3 a.m.