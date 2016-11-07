How Women's Stories Became The Centerpiece Of The 2016 Election

A lot of people have talked about how traumatic this election has been for women. What have you been doing to take care of yourself during this election?



"I'm working out a lot. I'm trying to relieve my stress by doing a lot of exercise and writing and being with my family and cooking. But yeah, it's really difficult. I just feel sick every day.



"And the thing is, even if Hillary wins, that’s not going to go away. The issues that the Trump campaign has brought to the surface — the pervasive misogyny and racism and xenophobia — that doesn’t magically disappear on November 9. That’s still going to be here, and we still have a lot to grapple with in the coming years, and I think it's going to be hard."



I think it’s safe to say that 2016 has been a rough year for many women, in terms of what’s going on in the country. Why should women feel hopeful for 2017?



"I think women should feel hopeful for 2017, because the truth is out there now in a way that it hasn’t been before. It's an unpleasant truth, it's a lot of hard truths to grapple with, but with our experiences leading the way, we’ve taken the first step towards fixing some of this. And so, I think that we can be heartened a little bit by the fact that so many of us are able to tell our stories, and are, and that people are listening."



Related:

