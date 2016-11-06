Even a bona fide badass like Serena Williams hasn't done everything. Yes, she has danced onstage with Beyoncé. She fantastically twerked her way through the "Sorry" video, after all. She's set multiple tennis records, passionately spoken out against police violence, and expertly shut down body-shamers many times. She has a successful fashion line for HSN, and can take one hell of a sexy selfie.
But one thing she hadn't done before this weekend? Eat a s'more.
Yes, you read that right: A mere 48 hours ago, the gifted athlete had never experienced the ooey, gooey marshmallow, chocolate, and graham cracker treat that so many of us loved as children. (And well, still love now, if we're being honest: Here are a few fun ways to make one sans campfire.)
But the real question: did Williams love it? Click through to find out.
But one thing she hadn't done before this weekend? Eat a s'more.
Yes, you read that right: A mere 48 hours ago, the gifted athlete had never experienced the ooey, gooey marshmallow, chocolate, and graham cracker treat that so many of us loved as children. (And well, still love now, if we're being honest: Here are a few fun ways to make one sans campfire.)
But the real question: did Williams love it? Click through to find out.