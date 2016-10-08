Story from Music

Serena Williams Stole The Show At Beyoncé's Last Formation Stop

Suzannah Weiss
Serena Williams, ain't sorry.

Friday night, Beyoncé's Formation World Tour came to a close at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. While all eyes were on Queen Bey, it was hard not to notice Williams' special cameo.

As E! News reported, Williams, who danced in the "Sorry" video, came out and twerked alongside Beyoncé during that same song. Waving those middle fingers in the air, it was clear no one was interrupting Williams' grindin'.

Williams also showed how she got into formation for Bey's final show, by showing off her "Formation" jacket on Instagram.

She posed for another sassy picture in the glitzy outfit from the concert with the caption, "Not Sorry."
As if that weren't exciting enough, Kendrick Lamar also stopped by to help out on "Freedom."

But most surprising may have been Jay Z's special appearance. He hasn't performed with his wife in over a year, but came out to rap his part on "Drunk In Love." He even flubbed a few lines, not that anyone noticed.

Fans were likely too busy watching the couple's body language, which was very lovey-dovey. The two even shared a kiss.

Bow down to Beyoncé for giving fans a star-studded night to remember.
