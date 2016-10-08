Serena Williams, ain't sorry.
Friday night, Beyoncé's Formation World Tour came to a close at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. While all eyes were on Queen Bey, it was hard not to notice Williams' special cameo.
As E! News reported, Williams, who danced in the "Sorry" video, came out and twerked alongside Beyoncé during that same song. Waving those middle fingers in the air, it was clear no one was interrupting Williams' grindin'.
Friday night, Beyoncé's Formation World Tour came to a close at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. While all eyes were on Queen Bey, it was hard not to notice Williams' special cameo.
As E! News reported, Williams, who danced in the "Sorry" video, came out and twerked alongside Beyoncé during that same song. Waving those middle fingers in the air, it was clear no one was interrupting Williams' grindin'.
Serena Williams just came out at the last stop of #FormationWorldTour and I lost my chill. #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/OgOj4PVzKz— Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) October 8, 2016
Williams also showed how she got into formation for Bey's final show, by showing off her "Formation" jacket on Instagram.
She posed for another sassy picture in the glitzy outfit from the concert with the caption, "Not Sorry."
Advertisement
As if that weren't exciting enough, Kendrick Lamar also stopped by to help out on "Freedom."
Beyoncé & Kendrick Lamar performing Freedom 2night in #NewJersey #FormationWorldTour @kendricklamar baddboyjaii pic.twitter.com/NwGnNxJ4GZ— BeyonceFukdMe (@BeyonceFukdMe) October 8, 2016
But most surprising may have been Jay Z's special appearance. He hasn't performed with his wife in over a year, but came out to rap his part on "Drunk In Love." He even flubbed a few lines, not that anyone noticed.
Fans were likely too busy watching the couple's body language, which was very lovey-dovey. The two even shared a kiss.
Bow down to Beyoncé for giving fans a star-studded night to remember.
The Carters. Wow!#FormationWorldTour #NewYork pic.twitter.com/hapV5SZLvt— Formation World Tour (@FormationWT) October 8, 2016
JAY Z came out for Drunk In Love, y'all should've heard the chaos that just happened 😱🐝🍋 #FormationWorldTour pic.twitter.com/pK38O3UObd— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) October 8, 2016
Advertisement