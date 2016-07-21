Serena Williams' Lingerie Selfie Is HOT

Serena Williams is killing the game — and I'm not just talking about tennis. Yesterday, the 22-time Grand Slam winner Snapchatted her "bored," makeup-free antics with her adorable dog, Chip, from bed.



She serenaded her pup with a remixed version of Tony Toni Tone's "Lay Your Head On My Pillow." "Lay your head on my pilloooooows," she crooned about the um, pillows peaking out from her lacy white lingerie top.



She also Snapped a sexy selfie in her top, which she later posted to Instagram:



